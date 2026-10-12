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Not my domain: CJI Surya Kant on Delhi protests against CEC, movement curbs

The CJI was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan

Surya Kant Sharma, Surya Kant
Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant Sharma (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 12:28 PM IST
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"Ye mera mudda nahin hai. (This matter doesn't pertain to my domain)," Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Monday, when asked about protests against the CEC in Delhi over the past few days and the associated restrictions.

The CJI was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The last few days have seen protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in different parts of Delhi. Over the weekend, the capital turned into a fortress, with massive deployment of security personnel, closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city's border points.

Thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, were detained.

The CJI, when asked about these protests and the restrictions on movement, said the matter was related to law and order.

"Ye mera mudda nahin hai," he said.

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Topics :Chief Justice of IndiaChief JusticeDelhiProtestJantar Mantar

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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