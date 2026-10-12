NSEL case: PMLA court allows sale of ₹3,464 crore in attached assets

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai has permitted the monetisation of assets worth Rs 3,464 crore attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) case to facilitate a Rs 1,950 crore settlement for 5,682 specified creditors, marking a step towards recovery for investors affected by the 2013 payment defaults.

In an order dated October 8, the court allowed the attached properties to be monetised, with the proceeds to be used to implement a one-time settlement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai.

The settlement amount will be paid to 63 Moons Technologies Limited, as assignee of the specified creditors, after the occurrence of the trigger event defined under the approved scheme.

The ED has given its no-objection to the arrangement to facilitate early restitution. Since several of the attached properties are also subject to attachment under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, the agency will carry out the monetisation in consultation with the competent authority under the state law. Any proceeds exceeding Rs 1,950 crore will remain in the custody of the special court, subject to the final outcome of the proceedings. The settlement scheme, sanctioned by the NCLT on November 28, 2025, under Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013, provides for a minimum recovery of around 42 per cent of verified claims for the 5,682 creditors covered by it. More than 92 per cent of the creditors approved the scheme.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal dismissed a challenge to the approval on January 15, 2026, and the Supreme Court subsequently dismissed a challenge before it. On April 13, the Supreme Court directed courts and authorities to pass appropriate orders expeditiously to implement the scheme, noting that it was intended to facilitate payments to eligible investors. The NSEL crisis dates back to 2013, when payment defaults left around 13,000 investors facing outstanding dues of approximately Rs 5,600 crore. An FIR was registered at Mumbai's M R A Marg police station against the exchange's platform provider, its directors and key officials, 25 defaulting members and others over allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery. The allegations included allowing commodity trading without the underlying stocks.