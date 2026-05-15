NTA schedules NEET-UG re-exam for June 21 amid probe into paper leak
The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the CBI would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam
The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the CBI would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam
Medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will be re-conducted on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.
The exam was earlier conducted on May 3.
The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam.
"The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," a senior official said.
The announcement came after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:09 AM IST