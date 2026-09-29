Number of women judges in Supreme Court likely to go up to three

The number of women judges in the Supreme Court is likely to go up to three in the coming days with the top court collegium recommending Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal for elevation.

People aware of the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges said her name, along with those of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, and Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, is likely to be cleared in the next few days for elevation to the top court.

At present, the Supreme Court has two women judges-- Justice B V Nagarathna, who has been a judge in the top court since August 31, 2021, and Justice Venkita Subramani Mohana who was elevated to the apex court on June 2 this year.