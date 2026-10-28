Nutraceutical ads lack scientific proof for health claims: ASCI report

‘Lose 6 kilograms in 60 days’, ‘your skin, but seven years younger’, ‘reverse asthma or polycystic ovarian disease’, and ‘300% stronger skin defence against ultraviolet damage’ are among the brand claims examined and flagged as misleading by the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci).

The advertising regulator’s report, A Pill for Thought: Review of Health and Wellness Claims in Nutraceutical Advertising, released on Wednesday, examined 61 advertisements (ads) between July and September.

The investigation into 60 ads was complete, and all were found to be in violation of the Asci Code. Of these, 29 advertisers did not contest the objections. Meanwhile, 31 advertisers contested the objections but failed to provide adequate substantiation for their advertising claims. “Weight management emerged as a prominent theme, followed by skincare and anti-ageing claims, respiratory health, and claims that edged into the treatment of specific diseases,” the report said.

Most ads, the report said, featured promises tied to specific deadlines, dramatic visuals, and claims that the products were safer alternatives to established therapies, creating unrealistic expectations among viewers. Beyond weight management and skincare, visual representations of ‘cleaner lungs’ emerged as another area of concern. According to the report, brands positioned themselves as solutions for respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sometimes implying that they could reverse the effects of pollution and smoking. “Visuals reinforced these claims through before-and-after images of lungs transforming from black to pink, making complex health outcomes appear simple and achievable,” the report said.

In some cases, ingredient-level research was used to substantiate product-level claims, without robust evidence that the finished formulation delivered the advertised results. “Consumers turn to nutraceuticals in good faith, often seeking solutions for concerns that directly affect their health and wellbeing,” Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of Asci, said. “As the category grows, it is important that the strength of advertising claims matches the evidence available, so consumers can make informed decisions, and trust is not compromised by promises that go beyond proof,” she added. The report was based on a suo motu investigation conducted by the regulator amid recurring concerns about the substantiation of health and wellness claims made for nutraceutical products. It also highlighted the blurring of lines between wellness products and clinically prescribed medicines.