Odisha announces ₹110 crore flood relief as six die, 860K affected

The Odisha government on Monday announced an initial ₹110 crore flood relief package for people affected by the devastating floods that claimed six lives. As many as 8.64 lakh people across 22 districts have been affected by floods in four river systems.

Announcing the flood relief package, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured that every eligible family would receive immediate assistance while additional funds would be released after a detailed damage assessment.

“The state stands firmly with every flood-affected family and rescue, relief and restoration work is being carried out on a war footing. The relief and rehabilitation exercise is the government's top priority,” he said.

The chief minister directed officials to immediately release the sanctioned assistance and assured that all required financial support for rebuilding damaged infrastructure and restoring livelihoods would be provided after the final assessment. The compensation package covers damage to houses, crops, livestock and loss of human lives. Under the package, families whose houses have been completely destroyed will receive ₹1.2 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for reconstruction. Owners of partially damaged pucca houses will receive ₹6,500, while those with partially damaged kutcha houses will receive ₹4,000. Families whose huts have been destroyed will receive ₹8,000, and ₹3,000 will be provided for damaged cattle sheds.

The government has also announced compensation for agricultural losses suffered by small and marginal farmers. Farmers whose crops have been damaged will receive ₹8,500 per hectare in unirrigated areas, ₹17,000 per hectare in irrigated areas, and ₹22,500 per hectare for damaged perennial crops. For families who lost loved ones in the floods, the government announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of the six deceased, in accordance with SDRF norms. Livestock owners will also be compensated for animal losses. Assistance of ₹37,500 will be provided for the death of each milch animal such as cows and buffaloes, ₹32,000 for each draught animal, including bulls, buffaloes and horses, ₹20,000 for calves, donkeys and mules, and ₹4,000 for every goat or sheep lost in the floods.

The chief minister also directed that gratuitous relief should continue to be distributed to all eligible beneficiaries in flood-hit areas until the situation returns to normal. Financial assistance for repairing roads, bridges and other public infrastructure damaged in the floods would be sanctioned after a comprehensive damage assessment is completed, he said. Earlier, Majhi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged regions to review the extent of the devastation. Following the survey, he assigned ministers to supervise rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in different affected districts to ensure faster delivery of assistance. According to the latest survey reports, the floods have affected 85 blocks, 15 urban local bodies, 656 gram panchayats and 1,458 villages across 22 districts. As many as 8.64 lakh people have been affected, while 2.67 lakh people have been evacuated to safer locations as a precautionary measure.