Odisha cancels 28.8 acres of land allotted to Vedanta over non-utilisation

The Odisha state government has cancelled the lease of 28.8 acres of government land allotted to Vedanta Ltd in Panchapada Village of Jharsuguda district, citing prolonged non-utilisation. This comes amid growing concerns over land-related hurdles delaying industrial projects in the state.

The land was originally allotted to Vedanta Aluminium Ltd in 2013 the company in 2013 by the state’s Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), before being leased to Vedanta Ltd after a name change.

It was found lying vacant during an inspection, with only a boundary wall constructed and without any industrial infrastructure or permanent structures in place. Vedanta had secured a credit facility by mortgaging the leased property.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in the Corporation and in pursuance of the approval of the managing director, Idco, the allotment/lease of government land measuring 28.8 acres allotted/leased in favour of M/s Vedanta Ltd, is hereby cancelled with immediate effect,” stated the October 27 order. According to the government circular, industrial land left unused for three years is liable to be reclaimed under its land-allotment conditions. "The loans secured by mortgaging this land parcel have been duly repaid. Vedanta has separately expressed interest in utilising the land for community-oriented public infrastructure such as a comprehensive healthcare facility. Discussions with Idco are currently in progress on this matter," said a spokesperson of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd.

Idco cancelled the land allottment following an inspection conducted by the Accountant General (Audit-I), Odisha on April 16, 2025, officials said. Subsequent verification by the land officer, Jharsuguda and additional land officer, Idco, Sambalpur division, also established that the land parcel remained vacant. Before issuing the cancellation order, Idco had issued a show-cause notice to Vedanta on April 9, seeking an explanation for the non-utilisation of the land. The company argued that the land parcel was proposed to be used for future expansion, ancillary facilities, industrial support infrastructure, welfare facilities and healthcare-related development. “The company failed to fulfil the conditions stipulated in the original lease deed. According to Clause 19 of the allotment letter and Clause 43 of the lease deed, construction needs to commence within the prescribed period. Failure to comply made the allotment liable for cancellation, with the land reverting to Idco free from encumbrances,” officials said.

However, a subsequent field verification confirmed that no substantial construction or industrial activity had taken place on the land. This prompted Jharsuguda Collector to request Idco to resume the land. Vedanta has been directed to hand over peaceful and vacant possession of the land to the competent authority immediately and refrain from creating any third-party interest or undertaking further construction or other activities on the parcel. The land officer and divisional authorities have also been instructed to initiate the necessary steps for physical resumption, correction of land records and taking over possession in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The state government has maintained that since industrial land is a scarce public resource, it cannot remain locked up indefinitely.

The Odisha government has cancelled 267 land allotments belonging to idle industrial units so far after they failed to start operations or utilise the land allotted. Show-cause notices were also issued to 398 more units by March, this year. A performance audit of land management in the state by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India revealed that 12,393.651 acres of land allotted between 1981 and 2021 for establishing industries and allied activities remained unutilised. The latest action against Vedanta assumes significance in view of the company’s ambitious expansion plans in Odisha. Vedanta group Chairman Anil Agarwal recently discussed a proposed investment programme of around ₹1 trillion with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The company has proposed a new aluminium smelter in Dhenkanal, an alumina refinery in Rayagada and expansion of its existing Jharsuguda operations.