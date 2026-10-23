Odisha rolls out red carpet for chemical, petrochemical investments

Odisha has offered a red carpet to chemical and petrochemical manufacturers, promising support for land identification, infrastructure development and government approvals to attract fresh investments in a sector with significant potential for downstream manufacturing.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the pitch at the CEO Roundtable of India Chem 2026 in Mumbai, inviting industry leaders to set up new manufacturing units and expand existing operations in the state.

He said the government would work with investors from site selection and infrastructure planning through project implementation and the start of commercial production.

Addressing the roundtable, chaired by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda, Majhi outlined Odisha’s ambition to move beyond its traditional dependence on mining and metals and develop a stronger chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

The state is banking on its deep-draft ports, the 15-million-tonne-per-annum refinery at Paradip, availability of industrial feedstock and demand from existing industries to attract manufacturers. Its steel, aluminium, fertiliser and mining sectors consume industrial gases, process chemicals, coatings, refractories and water-treatment chemicals, offering scope for suppliers to establish production facilities close to major customers. “Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur have been identified as potential destinations for port-based chemical and petrochemical industries. Angul and Dhenkanal are being considered for projects that need access to coal, power, metals and established industrial consumers. Team Odisha will help companies identify suitable locations based on their requirements for land, feedstock, utilities, transport and other facilities,” Majhi said.

Paradip is central to the state’s plans, given the presence of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s refinery and petrochemical complex, the Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) and the plastic park. These facilities offer scope for investments in polymers, plastic products, packaging, technical textiles and other downstream industries. The government wants more companies to use petrochemical feedstock available in the state to manufacture finished and intermediate products locally. This would expand the supplier base around existing industrial facilities and create opportunities for smaller manufacturers serving larger chemical and petrochemical companies. Gopalpur is also being promoted for chemical and specialty manufacturing, with the government pointing to its industrial development potential and access to port-related infrastructure.

The government is also working to facilitate common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), storage and logistics facilities, utility corridors, pipeline connectivity and deep-sea discharge systems, depending on the needs of individual projects. Majhi said the state was committed to extending a “red carpet to red-category industries”, signalling its willingness to facilitate investments in sectors that require more stringent pollution-control measures and specialised infrastructure. “Odisha is ready to contribute at scale to realise India’s one-trillion-dollar chemical dream by 2040,” he said, adding that the investment push would go hand in hand with environmental compliance, industrial safety and transparency. In less than two-and-a-half years, around 200 industrial units have been established in Odisha with cumulative investments of Rs 3.52 trillion.

The state has received investment proposals exceeding Rs 22.5 trillion, of which more than Rs 12.5 trillion have been approved. In the chemical and petrochemical sector, the state has attracted 56 companies with proposed investments of Rs 1.93 trillion and the potential to create 112,324 jobs. So far, 27 projects involving investments of Rs 60,825.34 crore have been grounded or inaugurated in the sector. Odisha is also seeking investments in coal-to-chemicals, coal-gasification derivatives, specialty chemicals, fluorochemicals, battery materials, advanced polymers, refrigerants and green chemicals. Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of Industries, Home and Information and Public Relations, said the government was keen to work closely with companies to address their infrastructure and operational requirements.

“Odisha offers a strong proposition for chemical and petrochemical investments, combining strategic port connectivity, a substantial industrial base, resource availability and significant opportunities for downstream value addition. Our focus is to work closely with investors to identify suitable locations, address infrastructure and utility requirements, and facilitate statutory processes,” Sharma said. After the CEO Roundtable, the state delegation participated in the India-US and India-EU Chemicals and Petrochemicals forums, which discussed international cooperation, technology partnerships, sustainable manufacturing and supply-chain resilience. Aboli Sunil Naravane, managing director of Ipicol, took part in these engagements. The delegation also visited the India Chem 2026 exhibition to interact with companies and examine developments in specialty chemicals, petrochemicals and advanced materials.