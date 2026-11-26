The Odisha government on Thursday approved 19 investment proposals worth Rs 3,810.25 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 11,251.

Tourism and hospitality emerged as significant investment destinations, attracting seven projects worth Rs 607 crore and offering job opportunities for 1,500 people, while power, textiles, metal downstream, healthcare, steel, green mobility and recycling secured fresh investments.

The investment proposals were cleared at the 152nd State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The projects are spread across 10 districts — Balasore, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput and Sundargarh.

The proposed tourism projects include luxury resorts, eco-tourism destinations, wellness centres, hotels and amusement infrastructure, reflecting growing investor interest in Odisha's potential as a leisure and nature-based tourism destination.

Koraput has emerged as a major beneficiary, with three hospitality projects involving a cumulative investment of Rs 297 crore. Sacheti Hospitality Pvt Ltd will set up a five-star resort with an investment of Rs 121 crore, and TVR Estates and Resorts Pvt Ltd will establish a four-star eco-resort with a wellness centre at an investment of Rs 104 crore. Niladri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 72 crore in a four-star wellness resort. The other tourism investments include a four-star hotel by Nikhil Associates in Cuttack at an investment of Rs 82 crore and a four-star resort by Altone Resources in Jharsuguda involving Rs 80 crore. In Balasore, Padmabati Amusement Park will expand its existing facility with an investment of Rs 78 crore, while Highland Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd will establish a four-star hotel at an investment of Rs 70 crore.

The largest employment-generating proposal in this round comes from the textiles and apparel sector. Bodycare Creations Ltd will establish a garment manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 225 crore. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 66 million pieces and is expected to generate 5,500 jobs. The metal downstream sector has attracted three proposals involving a combined investment of Rs 525.11 crore. Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd will establish a carbon steel longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipe manufacturing facility in Sundargarh at an investment of Rs 250 crore. Qalvion Systems Pvt Ltd will set up a structural steel and machinery fabrication unit in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 217.67 crore. Baid Engineers Pvt Ltd will establish a heavy steel fabrication and structural engineering unit in Sundargarh, with an annual capacity of 20,000 tonnes, investing Rs 57.44 crore.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals have secured investments worth Rs 373.93 crore. Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd will establish a 200-bed multispeciality hospital in Jharsuguda at an investment of Rs 311.52 crore. Pentaone Lifecare Pvt Ltd will set up a healthcare products manufacturing facility in Khordha with an investment of Rs 62.41 crore. In the green mobility segment, EV Innovegic India Pvt Ltd will establish a manufacturing facility for solar-powered electric boats in Kendrapara. The project involves an investment of Rs 52 crore, adding a new dimension to Odisha's efforts to develop renewable-energy-based mobility and marine equipment manufacturing. The chemicals and petrochemicals category has attracted a Rs 116.49 crore proposal from Net Zero Renewables LLP to set up a recycling unit in Sundargarh. The facility is expected to add to the state's emerging resource recovery and circular economy ecosystem.

The power sector accounts for two projects involving a combined investment of Rs 1,395.7 crore. Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd will establish a 135 megawatt (MW) coal-washery reject-based thermal power plant in Sundargarh under the independent power producer (IPP) model, with an investment of Rs 912.8 crore. Maadurga Thermal Power Company Ltd will invest Rs 482.9 crore to double the capacity of its existing thermal power plant in Cuttack from 60 MW to 120 MW. In the steel and iron sector, Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd has received approval for an investment of Rs 450 crore in Keonjhar to expand its existing direct reduced iron (DRI) facility by setting up a 0.15 million tonne per annum integrated steel manufacturing plant.