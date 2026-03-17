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Odisha clears Rs 4,510 crore investment proposals; over 10,000 jobs

Odisha approves 23 projects worth Rs 4,510 crore across sectors, expected to create over 10,000 jobs and boost industrial growth across 11 districts

Chief Secretary Anu Garg chairing the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday
Chief Secretary Anu Garg chairing the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday
Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
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In a major push to industrialisation and employment generation, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, approved 23 industrial projects on Tuesday evening, entailing a total investment of Rs 4,510.65 crore. The projects will generate employment opportunities for 10,122 people.
 
The projects spanning 11 districts cover a wide spectrum, including chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, metals, food processing, IT and ITES, infrastructure and tourism, reinforcing Odisha’s focus on diversified, employment-led growth.
 
Officials said the projects will be implemented across Balasore, Balangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.
 
Among the key proposals, Century Plyboards (India) Limited will invest Rs 870.82 crore to set up a particle board manufacturing unit in Koraput, creating 1,000 jobs. Pidilite Industries Limited will establish a Rs 61 crore tile adhesive unit in Balasore, while Paradeep Phosphates Limited will set up a Rs 425 crore sulphuric acid plant in Jagatsinghpur.
 
In labour-intensive sectors, Sonaselection India Ltd will set up a Rs 130 crore garment unit employing 1,858 people, and Alphatex Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 180 crore in a technical textile unit generating 1,050 jobs in Khurda district.
 
In the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment, Alteus Life Ltd will establish a Rs 236.9 crore unit in Cuttack, while Shreeji Imaging and Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd will set up a medical device facility in Khurda.
 
Manufacturing and engineering investments include a Rs 164 crore agricultural equipment unit by Nipha Ltd in Khurda, while Odisha Special Grade Alumina Ltd will set up an alumina unit in Koraput. Sundar Steel Industries will establish a scrap processing unit in Cuttack, and Navprakriti Green Energies Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 105 crore in a metal extraction unit in Balasore.
 
In the steel downstream sector, Llenroc Ventures and Scan Steels Ltd will set up units in Sundargarh, while Siddhiriddhi International Pvt Ltd will undertake a major Rs 610 crore expansion of its steel plant in Keonjhar, generating 1,500 jobs.
 
The agro-processing sector will see a Rs 350 crore grain-based ethanol plant by Coastal Biotech Pvt Ltd in Kalahandi, boosting rural industrialisation. Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Pvt Ltd will expand its lab-grown diamond facility in Khurda with an investment of Rs 243.5 crore.
 
Infrastructure and services will also receive a boost, with Chalah Infratech Pvt Ltd setting up a logistics park in Sambalpur, and PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP establishing a Rs 60 crore IT services centre in Khurda, creating 640 skilled jobs.
 
In the tourism and hospitality sector, four projects, including luxury resorts and hotels by Agravanshi Pvt Ltd in Koraput, Aryapride Hotel and Convention Pvt Ltd in Bhubaneswar, Shagun Retreat in Balangir and Aaramya Pvt Ltd in Puri, will enhance tourism infrastructure and generate employment.
 

Projects approved 

  • Century Plyboards (India) Limited: Rs 870.82 crore particle board unit in Koraput (1,000 jobs).
  • Pidilite Industries Limited: Rs 61 crore tile adhesive unit in Balasore (88 jobs).
  • Sonaselection India Ltd: Rs 130 crore garment unit in Khurda (1,858 jobs).
  • Alphatex Pvt Ltd: Rs 180 crore technical textile unit in Khurda (1,050 jobs).
  • Alteus Life Ltd: Rs 236.90 crore pharmaceutical unit in Cuttack (549 jobs).
  • Shreeji Imaging & Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd: Rs 53.55 crore medical device facility in Khurda (36 jobs).
  • Paradeep Phosphates Limited: Rs 425 crore sulphuric acid plant in Jagatsinghpur.
  • Nipha Ltd: Rs 164 crore agricultural equipment unit in Khurda (300 jobs).
  • Odisha Special Grade Alumina Ltd: Rs 88.16 crore alumina unit in Koraput (66 jobs).
  • Sundar Steel Industries: Rs 75.46 crore scrap processing unit in Cuttack (200 jobs).
  • Navprakriti Green Energies Pvt Ltd: Rs 105 crore metal extraction unit in Balasore (540 jobs).
  • Llenroc Ventures: Rs 55.40 crore steel processing unit in Sundargarh (207 jobs).
  • Abhisek Contech (India) Pvt Ltd: Rs 55.03 crore polymer insulator unit in Khurda (120 jobs).
  • Scan Steels Ltd: Rs 255.10 crore MS pipe and galvanising unit in Sundargarh (350 jobs).
  • Siddhiriddhi International Pvt Ltd: Rs 610 crore expansion of steel plant in Keonjhar (1,500 jobs).
  • Coastal Biotech Pvt Ltd: Rs 350 crore grain-based ethanol unit in Kalahandi (500 jobs).
  • Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Pvt Ltd: Rs 243.50 crore expansion of lab-grown diamond facility in Khurda (290 jobs).
  • Chalah Infratech Pvt Ltd: Rs 174.10 crore logistics park in Sambalpur (234 jobs).
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP: Rs 60 crore IT services centre in Khurda (640 jobs).
  • Agravanshi Pvt Ltd: Rs 52 crore 4-star resort in Koraput (150 jobs).
  • Aryapride Hotel and Convention Pvt Ltd: Rs 150.69 crore 4-star hotel in Bhubaneswar (150 jobs).
  • Shagun Retreat: Rs 54.94 crore 3-star hotel in Balangir (135 jobs).
  • Aaramya Pvt Ltd: Rs 60 crore 4-star resort in Puri (130 jobs).
 
 
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Topics :Odisha economyInvestmentInvestment proposals

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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