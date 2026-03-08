Odisha CM disburses ₹5,100 cr to over 10 mn women under Subhadra Yojana

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan on Sunday disbursed over ₹5,100 crore for more than one crore women beneficiaries of the state's flagship Subhadra Yojana, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Majhi disbursed the fourth instalment of the Yojana at a special event held in Puri. Several state ministers joined the programme virtually from different districts.

An amount of ₹5,000 each was credited to the bank accounts of 10.2 million women, who have already received a similar amount in three instalments.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said his government has succeeded in empowering the women of the state through the Subhadra Yojana. The scheme has socially and economically empowered the women and made them self-reliant.

Becoming financially independent, the Subhadra beneficiaries have created a special identity for them in society, he added. The chief minister said the empowerment of Subhadra beneficiaries will accelerate the process to build a prosperous and Viksit Odisha. He said that the state government has already transferred more than ₹15,000 crore to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Today, another ₹5,106.33 crore has been disbursed to the bank accounts of 10.2 million women beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT), he said. "Those who are criticising the scheme should know that this money will go to the market of the state ... it will go to small traders, artists who are producing small items, and to the state's economy as it will enhance the buying power in many households," Majhi said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said women beneficiaries of Subhadra scheme will play a major role in building Viksit Odisha in 2036. Distribution of over ₹20,000 crore under the scheme proves the commitment of the government led by CM Majhi for empowerment of women of the state, she said. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday in Bhubaneswar on September 17, 2024. The women within the age group of 21 to 60 years are eligible as beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana, which envisages providing financial assistance of ₹50,000 over five years (2024-25 to 2028-29) to make them financially independent and self-reliant.