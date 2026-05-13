Odisha CM Mohan Majhi halves convoy, urges citizens to use public transport

In a swift response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity and reduced fuel consumption amid global energy uncertainties, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent cut in his official convoy and appealed to officers and citizens to use public transport.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the number of vehicles in Majhi’s convoy has been brought down by nearly half, though security-related requirements will remain unchanged.

The move came a day after Modi urged citizens and public representatives to adopt a more restrained lifestyle, cut avoidable consumption and reduce dependence on imported fuel in view of the continuing crisis in West Asia and its possible impact on global energy markets.

Sources said that along with downsizing his convoy, Majhi has asked ministers, MLAs and senior government officials to minimise the use of official vehicles and avoid unnecessary travel. Departments have also been told to identify fuel-saving measures and rationalise expenditure linked to official transport. “The Chief Minister has appealed to people to minimise the use of private vehicles and use public transport instead, besides adopting electric mobility as part of a larger energy conservation effort. He has also urged people to avoid gold purchases and foreign travel, if not necessary,” the CMO said. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also endorsed the Prime Minister’s call for “economic self-defence” to strengthen the country’s economic security. The Raj Bhavan said Lok Bhavan already operates entirely on solar energy and has emerged as a model net-zero campus, while all vehicles in the Governor’s convoy had been replaced with electric vehicles well before the Prime Minister’s appeal.

Taking the initiative further, the Governor’s office said it will urge vice-chancellors of all state universities to observe at least one “Combustion Engine-Free Day” every week. Officials and students will be encouraged to use bicycles, electric vehicles and public transport in their daily routines. Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal to postpone gold purchases for at least a year and reduce edible oil consumption, the Governor said saving fuel, promoting indigenous products, encouraging natural farming and reducing edible oil use were essential steps towards strengthening and safeguarding the nation. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed that the number of vehicles in his convoy be reduced by 50 per cent. His security agency, the Special Protection Group (SPG), was also asked to increase the number of electric vehicles in his motorcade without purchasing new vehicles.