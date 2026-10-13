Odisha Finance dept cautions against schemes without prior approval

The Finance department of Odisha has expressed concern over the announcement of schemes and programmes without prior approval. At a meeting of all secretaries, the department cited commitments relating to the KG-to-PG education announcement, liabilities associated with PDS rice distribution and the Subhadra Mudra scheme that were made without its concurrence.

On June 12, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that Odisha would provide free education from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate (PG) level in government schools and colleges across major streams. More than a fortnight later, the state Cabinet, chaired by Majhi, approved a ₹5,467.55 crore scheme to provide free education from KG to PG level in government and government-aided institutions over the next five years.

“Schemes formulated without adequate appraisal could suffer from vague costing, weak design and a lack of measurable outcomes. Overlapping programmes can lead to duplication of expenditure and missed opportunities to combine resources, while decisions taken outside the annual programme budget can disrupt allocations across departments,” read the action points of the meeting. Business Standard has reviewed the document. Under the prescribed Rules of Business, the Planning and Convergence Department is responsible for long-term and annual planning, reviewing programme implementation and coordinating development activities across departments. The Finance department’s role includes prior consultation on proposals affecting state finances, scrutiny of expenditure and compliance with budgetary procedures. Proposals requiring the Finance department’s concurrence should not proceed without it, the document stated.