Odisha govt clears ₹3,855 cr investment proposals, targets 7,765 new jobs

The Odisha government on Thursday approved 22 investment proposals worth ₹3,855.38 crore, with the potential to generate 7,765 jobs, as the state continues to broaden its industrial base beyond metals and mining into aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, specialised manufacturing and tourism.

The proposals, cleared at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, cover 12 districts and include investments in paper and packaging, compressed biogas, a global competency centre, downstream steel, industrial chemicals, logistics infrastructure and hospitality.

Tourism and hospitality accounted for ₹1,035.62 crore of the proposed investments, followed by paper, packaging and plastics, with proposals worth around ₹1,029.91 crore, and biofuel projects worth around ₹680 crore.

Among the proposals are a ₹529.91 crore manufacturing unit for caps and closures for bottled beverages by Alisha Torrent Closures (India) Private Limited in Nayagada, an investment of ₹500 crore in a paper and paper products manufacturing unit by Stark Ridge Private Limited in Khordha, and three compressed biogas projects involving a combined investment of ₹680 crore in Sambalpur, Sundargada and Baleshwar. In the aerospace and defence segment, two proposed facilities with investments of ₹117 crore were approved. The projects include a drone and unmanned aerial systems manufacturing unit. Stark Ridge has planned to invest ₹500 crore in a paper and paper products manufacturing facility in Khordha. The proposed unit will have an annual production capacity of 108,000 tonnes of corrugated boxes, 48,000 tonnes of paper bags, 48,000 tonnes of mono cartons and 99,000 tonnes of paper.

The project would establish a substantial manufacturing base for packaging materials, catering to demand from industries that require paper-based packaging and other converted paper products. In the tourism sector, seven projects have received the SLSWCA nod. The projects include five-star hotels, luxury resorts and a riverfront resort. Ashirbad Engineering and Construction Private Limited will invest ₹310 crore in a five-star hotel in Khordha, while Swami Resorts Private Limited plans a second five-star hotel in the district with an investment of ₹153 crore. In Jharsuguda, Royale Nest Hospitality Pvt Ltd will invest ₹150 crore in a five-star luxury resort with a convention centre. Srikrishna Estates and Construction Pvt Ltd has proposed a ₹135 crore destination resort in Puri, while KP Prime Assets Pvt Ltd plans a five-star hotel and Krishna Vikash Consortium Pvt Ltd has proposed a four-star hotel in the district, with investments of ₹120 crore and ₹103.58 crore, respectively. Maa Bhattarika Minerals will invest ₹64.04 crore in a four-star riverfront resort, Mahanadi Alaya, in Kataka.

The three compressed biogas projects approved by the state are expected to add 29,700 tonnes per annum of production capacity. Indian Oil Corporation Limited will invest ₹360 crore in a CBG manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 14,850 tonnes across Anugola, Jajpur and Sambalpur. Kineta Global Limited will set up an 8,250-tonne-per-annum facility in Sundargada at an investment of ₹170 crore. Sree Metaliks Bio Energy Limited will invest ₹150 crore in a 6,600-tonne-per-annum CBG production facility in Baleshwar. In aerospace and defence, Stonehawk Technologies Pvt Ltd will invest ₹65 crore in an integrated manufacturing facility for drones and unmanned aerial systems in Khordha. Classic Tecnologistics and Trade Pvt Ltd has proposed an integrated aerospace manufacturing facility in the district at an investment of ₹52 crore.

Similarly, Amritash Healthcare Pvt Ltd's second unit will bring a proposed investment of ₹152.69 crore into pharmaceutical manufacturing in Khordha. The facility will manufacture 1,500 million tablets, 210 million capsules and 48 million injections. In the chemicals and petrochemicals segment, Proec Energy Limited will invest ₹175 crore in Bhadrak to manufacture 18,000 tonnes per annum of calcined petroleum coke and 9,000 tonnes per annum of graphitised petroleum coke. Aarish Coating Technology LLP will invest ₹50 crore in an industrial paint manufacturing facility in Khordha. Three proposals have been approved in downstream steel and industrial manufacturing. Saha Steel Pvt Ltd will invest ₹72.81 crore in Sambalpur to manufacture 24,000 tonnes of pre-engineered building systems and 7,500 tonnes of cold-formed purlins, girts, decking and profile sheets.