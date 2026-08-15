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Home / India News / Odisha orders probe into power firm's water discharge amid Keonjhar floods

Odisha orders probe into power firm's water discharge amid Keonjhar floods

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, after reviewing the flood situation in northern Odisha, said the discharge had aggravated the situation in parts of Keonjhar

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 PM IST
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The Odisha government on Saturday ordered a probe into the alleged discharge of excess water by a private power generation company into the Baitarani river without informing the authorities amid floods in Keonjhar district.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, after reviewing the flood situation in northern Odisha, said the discharge had aggravated the situation in parts of Keonjhar.

"The flood situation in Keonjhar district worsened after a private power generation company discharged excess water into the Baitarani without informing the authorities or the district administration," he told reporters.

Pujari said he had directed the Keonjhar district collector to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

"The company had created a similar problem during the last monsoon as well. Taking this matter seriously, the district collector has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Odisha Odisha governmentpower companiesOdisha floods

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 PM IST

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