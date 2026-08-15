Odisha orders probe into power firm's water discharge amid Keonjhar floods

The Odisha government on Saturday ordered a probe into the alleged discharge of excess water by a private power generation company into the Baitarani river without informing the authorities amid floods in Keonjhar district.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, after reviewing the flood situation in northern Odisha, said the discharge had aggravated the situation in parts of Keonjhar.

"The flood situation in Keonjhar district worsened after a private power generation company discharged excess water into the Baitarani without informing the authorities or the district administration," he told reporters.

Pujari said he had directed the Keonjhar district collector to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.