Odisha plans Sports Valley, stadiums in every block under ₹5,000-cr push

The state was the first in India to sponsor a national sports team when it partnered with Hockey India in 2018 to back the men's and women's national teams. This historic sponsorship has since been extended through 2036. It has also built the 20,000-seater Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with an investment of ₹262 crore and spent more than ₹430 crore on the upgradation of Kalinga Stadium and other sports facilities in Bhubaneswar.