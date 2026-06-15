Odisha plans Sports Valley, stadiums in every block under ₹5,000-cr push

Odisha has hosted several marquee international events, including the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023, becoming the first venue to host consecutive editions of the tournament. The successful organisation of these events earned global recognition for the state's infrastructure, administrative capability and spectator engagement.
Beyond hockey, Odisha has developed high-performance centres in collaboration with leading sporting institutions for athletics, badminton, weightlifting, swimming, football, shooting and other disciplines. These centres provide athletes with access to sports science, nutrition, physiotherapy and international-standard coaching.
After successfully hosting the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event last year, Odisha has been selected to host the higher-ranked World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event in August this year. The state is also preparing to host two major international athletics events in 2028 — the World Athletics Championships and the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. This will mark the first time India hosts a senior global track-and-field championship, with all events taking place at the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium.