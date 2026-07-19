Odisha ranks 5th among states in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index

Odisha has been ranked fifth among states in NITI Aayog's recent Investment Friendliness Index, which Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji termed a reflection of his government's commitment to transparent governance, industry-friendly policies and efficient service delivery.

With an overall score of 52.4, the state is placed next to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa in the "top performers" category.

According to an official statement, the NITI Aayog report identifies these five states as leaders in fostering a conducive investment environment.

The Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) is India's first comprehensive, evidence-based framework for evaluating the investment ecosystem of all states and Union territories.

It assesses performance across eight critical pillars -- infrastructure, business climate, resources, government policy, regulatory ease, institutional environment, financial health and environmental resilience -- to benchmark states and promote competitive and cooperative federalism. The statement said the IFI ranking reflects Odisha's consistent focus on policy reforms, industrial infrastructure, ease of doing business, investor facilitation, and transparent governance. Chief Minister Majhi congratulated the people of Odisha, industry partners and all departments associated with investment promotion on this achievement. "Odisha's recognition among the top five investment-friendly states is a matter of immense pride for every Odia. This achievement reflects our collective commitment to transparent governance, industry-friendly policies and efficient service delivery," Majhi said.