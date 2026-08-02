Odisha sees hope of Mahanadi water dispute settlement before Diwali

For Odisha, the river is nothing short of a lifeline. Nearly 16 districts depend directly or indirectly on the Mahanadi basin, while the Hirakud Dam, the world's longest earthen dam, regulates irrigation, flood control and hydroelectric generation across large parts of the state. Cities including Sambalpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar rely on the basin for drinking water and industrial growth.
Despite the river's importance, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have never had a comprehensive inter-state water-sharing agreement. After Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, the new state significantly expanded irrigation infrastructure and industrial development in the upper reaches of the Mahanadi basin. It began constructing major, medium and minor irrigation projects, along with a network of barrages and anicuts.