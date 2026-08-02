Odisha sees hope of Mahanadi water dispute settlement before Diwali

The detailed project report (DPR) of the Mahanadi Valley Development Project, prepared in 1945 during the construction of the Hirakud Dam, envisaged an allocation of 12.28 maf of water for Odisha, while 8.33 maf was earmarked for upstream regions that now largely fall within Chhattisgarh.

Sudarshan Das, convener of the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, questioned the basis of the chief minister's assurance that the dispute would be resolved. “Data submitted by the technical committees before the tribunal are not based on facts. Chhattisgarh wants to retain 27 maf of water against the allocation of around one-third of that amount, while Odisha requires 1.74 maf of water during the non-monsoon period to manage Hirakud reservoir operations and sustain agriculture. We also want the e-flow (environmental flow) of the river to be restored. The construction in the upstream is detrimental to the e-flow,” Das added.