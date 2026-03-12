Odisha steps up measures to assist non-resident Odias stranded in West Asia

According to officials, the state government has already begun receiving distress calls from Odias staying in the West Asia. “The Odisha Parivar Directorate has received over 220 phone calls from migrants and travellers seeking assistance. The directorate is coordinating with the MEA and the Indian diaspora in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait to ensure that people stranded there receive timely information and support to return safely,” Upadhyay told Business Standard.

Given the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, the MEA has set up a special control room and issued a toll-free helpline number, 1800-118-797, for Indians seeking assistance. On delays in getting transit visas, Upadhyay said the MEA has taken up the matter with Saudi embassy officials and requested them to expedite the process to ensure that stranded people get visas in a day or two. "We are advising Odias in the region to register themselves through this helpline so that they can receive updates and support,” he said.