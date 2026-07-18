Odisha targets recovery of 60,426 acres of land, eyes ₹10K cr temple corpus

Amid the ongoing controversy over the untimely Rath Yatra organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) in various parts of the world, the Odisha government has launched a major initiative to settle and reclaim land belonging to Lord Jagannath that has remained encroached upon or embroiled in legal disputes for years.

The state government has identified more than 60,426 acres of land belonging to the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, spread across Odisha and six other states, including 395.252 acres outside the state.

As part of the drive, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has directed the Board of Revenue, revenue divisional commissioners and district administrations to accord the highest priority to the speedy disposal of revenue cases relating to the properties of Lord Jagannath.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee, additional chief secretary of the Revenue Department, has asked for the expeditious disposal of 11,675 miscellaneous revenue cases instituted by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) across various tehsils in Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts. "It has been brought to the notice of the government that several issues relating to the protection and management of the lands belonging to Lord Jagannath require urgent attention. It is imperative that the district administration intervenes promptly to safeguard the properties and ensure proper protection in accordance with the law," Padhee said in a letter to the officials. The letter has been reviewed by Business Standard.

The state government has also asked the district administrations to ensure the prompt implementation of orders passed by the Board of Revenue in cases instituted by the temple administration under Section 7(A) of the Odisha Estates Abolition Act. The revenue authorities have been directed to examine old Records of Rights (RoRs), including the 1927-28 records, and take necessary steps for the correction of khewats (records of ownership) wherever required. The directions assume significance in view of the legal history of endowment properties belonging to Lord Jagannath and the need to ensure that land records accurately reflect the temple's ownership. While disposing of cases, presiding officers, including tehsildars, have been advised to verify relevant pre-Sabik RoRs and Sabik RoRs from historical periods, including 1888-89, 1925-26, 1927-28, 1929-30 and 1977-78, along with other connected revenue records.

The state government has asked officials to furnish authenticated copies of pre-Sabik and Sabik RoRs, along with Sabik-Hal correlation reports, wherever available, to the SJTA at the earliest. The move will help strengthen the temple administration's ability to effectively file and pursue cases before the Board of Revenue. The government has also decided to establish a dedicated Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu Land Cell to oversee the recovery and settlement of the temple's landed properties. The cell is expected to coordinate the process of identifying encroachments, pursuing pending legal and revenue cases, facilitating settlement and ensuring that the temple's valuable land assets are protected in the future.

According to official records of the Shree Jagannath Temple, land belonging to Lord Jagannath is spread across 24 districts of Odisha. Besides, 395.252 acres of temple land have been identified in six other states. Of this, 322.93 acres are located in West Bengal, 28.218 acres in Maharashtra, 25.11 acres in Madhya Pradesh, 17.02 acres in Andhra Pradesh, 1.7 acres in Chhattisgarh and 0.274 acres in Bihar. "The large-scale landholding is historically linked to the deep religious faith of devotees, many of whom donated land in the name of Lord Jagannath. Over the decades, a significant portion of such land has allegedly been encroached upon or become embroiled in ownership and revenue disputes. The government now intends to bring the entire landholding under a more systematic process of verification, settlement and recovery," officials said.

The government is also examining an alternative approach in cases where temple land has remained under private occupation for several years. Under the proposed mechanism, occupants of encroached temple land may be allowed to obtain legal ownership by paying the prescribed penalty and dues to the Shree Jagannath Temple. "Since physically reclaiming every parcel of encroached land may be difficult, particularly where private structures and settlements have come up over long periods, plans are afoot to transfer ownership by collecting penalties and other fees. Once the required payment and legal formalities are completed, the land would be formally recorded in the occupants' names," officials said.