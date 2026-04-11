Odisha to invest ₹3,400 cr through FY32 to upgrade public transport infra

The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Saturday approved a state-wide overhaul of the public transport infrastructure with the launch of the ‘Atal Bus Stand (ABS)’ scheme, with an outlay of Rs 3,400 crore through FY32.

The scheme aims to establish modern, well-equipped bus stands across Odisha at district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters, urban local bodies (ULBs), as well as key tourist and strategically important locations. The move is expected to facilitate seamless public transport services and enhance commuter convenience across the state.

“The initiative will also consolidate infrastructure and services, reduce liabilities and create a robust institutional framework for public transport infrastructure in Odisha,” an official of the Commerce and Transport department said.

The overhaul, which will be implemented by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) under the Commerce and Transport department, has been designed to foster social cohesion, stimulate economic activity, and promote inclusive development, while adhering to environmental sustainability.