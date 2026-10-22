Odisha to unveil India's 1st dedicated Agri-PV policy, targets 1 GW by 2030

Odisha will soon unveil its agrivoltaics policy that will facilitate agricultural cultivation alongside solar power generation on the same land, making it the first state in India to introduce a separate policy framework for the emerging sector.

The proposed Agri-PV Policy 2026 targets the installation of 1 gigawatt (GW) of agrivoltaic capacity by 2030, while safeguarding farmers’ interests through provisions requiring at least 90 per cent of project land to remain under active cultivation.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy portfolios, announced the proposed policy while delivering the keynote address at the ministerial session of the 7th Agrivoltaics World Conference 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

"The policy is being designed around the principle of 'One Field, Two Harvests,' allowing farmers to continue growing crops while generating electricity from solar panels installed above agricultural fields. The state government plans to ensure that the expansion of renewable energy does not come at the cost of agricultural land or farmers’ livelihoods," he said. According to the policy framework outlined by the deputy chief minister, agricultural land used for agrivoltaic projects would retain its agricultural classification, and farmers would remain eligible for crop insurance under the proposed safeguards. The requirement that at least 90 per cent of project sites remain under active cultivation will help distinguish agrivoltaics from conventional ground-mounted solar installations, where land is primarily used for power generation.

The proposed policy is expected to provide farmers with two broad participation models. They could invest in and own agrivoltaic systems themselves, earning income from both agricultural produce and electricity generation, or enter into partnerships with solar developers in return for assured long-term lease rentals. These options will enable farmers to benefit from the clean energy transition without necessarily having to bear the entire investment burden. Odisha is proposing 25-year power purchase agreements with GRIDCO, along with guaranteed power offtake, grid connectivity and open-access rights to attract private investment and provide greater revenue certainty to project developers. These provisions will create a predictable commercial framework for agrivoltaic projects, which require coordination between agricultural operations, solar infrastructure and electricity distribution.

The proposed policy also seeks to integrate agrivoltaic incentives with existing agricultural support systems, including drip irrigation, solar-powered pumps, cold storage and agro-processing facilities. The state government aims to develop a model that delivers benefits beyond electricity generation by linking renewable energy generation with improvements in farm productivity and post-harvest infrastructure. Addressing the conference, Singh Deo emphasised that the farmer would remain the primary beneficiary of the initiative, with solar infrastructure serving as a means of supplementing agricultural incomes rather than replacing farming. “We want to make our farmers empowered from Annadata (food provider) to Urjadata (power producer),” he said. The state also plans to utilise agrivoltaics as a potential climate adaptation strategy amid rising temperatures and increasingly erratic rainfall. Climate projections for Odisha indicate mounting challenges for agriculture by 2070, making the development of farming systems that can withstand heat stress and changing precipitation patterns increasingly important.

Raised solar panels can create partially shaded microclimates that help reduce heat exposure, conserve soil moisture and protect crops against excessive solar radiation, depending on the crop, panel configuration and local climatic conditions. The structures can also provide some protection for agricultural workers against direct sunlight. Odisha has already secured clean energy investment commitments worth Rs 67,000 crore, covering projects with a combined proposed capacity of 6.8 GW at its renewable energy investor conclave in February 2026. The government is now planning to extend this investment momentum to agrivoltaics, an area that could bring renewable energy development more directly into the agricultural economy.