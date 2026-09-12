Odisha wraps up UAE roadshow with ₹2.43 trillion investment proposals

Odisha wrapped up a three-day investment outreach in the UAE on Friday with proposed investments of ₹2,43,162 crore (₹2.43 trillion) and the potential to create 618,725 jobs as the state stepped up its global pitch to attract capital, technology, manufacturing partnerships and access to international markets.

Official sources said eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed and 16 investment intents were received during the three days.

The state secured investment proposals worth ₹2,10,500 crore (₹2.1 trillion) on Day 1 in Abu Dhabi, ₹8,417 crore on Day 2 and ₹24,245 crore on Day 3 in Dubai.

Apart from 14 projects worth around ₹2,10,500 crore across multiple sectors, the state attracted investment interest worth ₹18,000 crore in green energy, followed by ₹5,102 crore in chemicals and petrochemicals, ₹4,020 crore in information technology and electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), ₹1,600 crore in logistics and infrastructure, ₹1,100 crore in agro and food processing, ₹900 crore in ship repairing, ₹600 crore in circular economy, ₹520 crore in aluminium, ₹470 crore in steel and steel downstream, ₹300 crore in rare earths and ₹50 crore in engineering.

Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the UAE outreach generated a total of 24 investment proposals after 52 business meetings, including 46 one-to-one investor meetings and six round-table discussions. The outreach brought together more than 400 UAE-based investors, global companies, sovereign and institutional stakeholders, Indian diplomats and the Odia diaspora. The concluding day of the Odisha Investors’ Meet-UAE 2026 in Dubai drew around 400 business leaders and investors. Discussions covered travel and tourism, logistics, financial investments, LNG storage, green energy, artificial intelligence and data centres, rare earths, ship repair, propellant manufacturing, fertilisers and chemicals, housing, and steel and downstream industries. CAZBAA Project Ventures FZCO signed an MoU for LNG storage with a proposed investment of ₹1,100 crore, while Rana Holdings Limited signed agreements covering green energy, AI data centres and rare earths with a cumulative investment of ₹18,000 crore.

Ion Technologies Pvt Ltd proposed a propellant plant with an estimated investment of ₹2,700 crore. Dalwin Marine and Turbo Power Engineering proposed ship-repairing units with investments of ₹800 crore and ₹100 crore, respectively, while Agrifields FZCO proposed an investment of ₹950 crore for fertilisers and chemicals. PTCL Infrastructure also entered into an MoU for steel and downstream industries. The UAE outreach began in Abu Dhabi with high-level meetings with government, sovereign, institutional and business stakeholders. A key engagement involved the International Holding Company (IHC) and Adani Group, with discussions covering critical minerals and rare earths, metals and metallurgy, chemicals and petrochemicals, renewable energy equipment, healthcare, industrial infrastructure, tourism and skill development.

The delegation also engaged with the Indian Business and Professional Group and held discussions with Borouge on the potential development of a petrochemical downstream ecosystem in Odisha. The second day widened the sectoral outreach to IT and ESDM, agro and food processing, steel and downstream manufacturing, logistics, skilling, rare earths, circular economy, chemicals and aluminium. Majhi visited Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and held discussions with UAE leadership and industry representatives on advanced aluminium manufacturing, technology and value addition that could support the development of Odisha’s downstream aluminium ecosystem. “Odisha is entering a new phase of industrial growth centred on value addition, technology, global partnerships and faster project execution. The state’s mineral resources, competitive power availability, ports, industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and established industrial base are its key advantages,” he said.

The UAE engagement, the Chief Minister said, was aimed at building long-term partnerships across manufacturing, trade, technology, exports, innovation, skills and entrepreneurship. He invited UAE businesses to make Odisha a preferred destination for their next phase of growth. “Here in the UAE, a company can be registered in 15 minutes through a digital platform. That is not about technology. It is respect, respect for time and respect for the enterprise,” he said. Majhi acknowledged that no factory could be built in a day, but said every part of government could work with the urgency of one day. “When a project is ready, no investor should be made to wait. This is the biggest lesson I am taking home from the UAE. We have already brought down the time to set up an industry in Odisha from around 400 days to under 160 days. Our next target is to make it within 100 days,” Majhi said.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reiterated the government’s focus on “Speed, Certainty and Execution”, promising institutional support from investment intent and approvals through implementation and expansion. The investment programme also included an interaction with the Odia diaspora in Dubai, attended by more than 800 members of the community. The event showcased Odisha’s cultural heritage through Odissi and traditional folk performances, alongside the state’s “One District One Product” offerings. Majhi highlighted the diaspora’s role in strengthening Odisha’s global presence and encouraged the community to contribute to the state’s investment, entrepreneurship and trade ambitions. The Odisha delegation included Anu Garg, chief secretary; Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of the industries department; Aboli Sunil Naravane, managing director of Ipicol; and Kalyan Mohanty, executive director of Ipicol.