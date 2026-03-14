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Oil ministry issues advisory, warns petrol pumps against selling loose fuel

The ministry warned petrol pumps against selling petrol and diesel in loose containers and urged consumers not to store fuel improperly, citing serious safety risks

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Representative image from file.
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 3:36 PM IST
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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday issued an advisory asking citizens not to store petrol or diesel in loose or inappropriate containers, stating that such practices could pose safety risks, and warned petrol pumps of strict action if they were found violating safety norms while dispensing fuel.
 
The advisory came after a petrol pump in Chennai was found selling petrol to a consumer in a loose container.
 
“It has come to notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being taken in a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable,” the ministry said, adding that the petrol pump in question has been suspended and appropriate action taken against it.
 
In a post on X, the ministry reiterated that adequate petrol and diesel remain available across the country and urged consumers not to store fuel improperly.
 
“Important advisory for citizens. Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks. Retail outlets have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel, and any violation will invite strict action,” the ministry said.
 
The ministry also directed fuel retailers and dealers to follow safety regulations during fuel dispensing.
 
“All retail outlets and dealers have been instructed to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. Any violation will invite strict action,” the ministry said.
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Topics :Oil MinistryTamil NaduChennaiPetrol pumpFuelBS ReadsBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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