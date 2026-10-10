One Delhi, many Jantar Mantars as protesters hit streets across the city

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation was scattered across Delhi on Saturday as heavy security deployment prevented demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar.

At least 3,000 people, including former chief ministers such as Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan, had been detained by 5 pm. Opposition leaders criticised the police action, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the demonstration a “flop show”.

The CJP had called the protest over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities related to Form 6, which is used for voter registration. The allegations against the Election Commission of India, specifically Kumar, were the central issue behind the demonstration.

The protest was scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, but prohibitory orders and police deployment around Jantar Mantar prevented protesters from reaching the designated venue. The Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the protest to be held at Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators moved between Connaught Place, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Dilli Haat, Gole Market, INA market and other locations, attempting to assemble in smaller groups. Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the national capital, with a slew of restrictions bringing daily life to a grinding halt. Entry and exit restrictions were imposed at 45 metro stations, while surveillance was intensified at railway stations, bus terminals and Delhi's borders. Train services into New Delhi were also suspended, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm amid protest Unlike the CJP’s July protest against competitive examination paper leaks, Saturday's demonstration did not result in violence, except a stray incident of stone throwing that injured two police personnel. Police repeatedly dispersed groups and detained protesters attempting to regroup. CJP leaders, Opposition figures detained CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at the Delhi airport upon their arrival, leaving other organisers to coordinate the demonstrations. Several Opposition leaders and activists were also detained , including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, All India Students' Association (Aisa) president Neha Bora, and activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders M A Baby and Brinda Karat were also among those detained.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, a fierce critic of the Narendra Modi-led government, was placed under house arrest at his residence in Gurugram ahead of the protest. In Mumbai, police detained activist Tushar Gandhi and actor Imran Khan, among others, at August Kranti Maidan. Delhi's streets became scattered stages for protest With Jantar Mantar out of bounds, organisers sought alternative meeting points. Aisa shifted its protest site to Dilli Haat in south Delhi, with Bora posting on X, “Delhi Haat becomes Jantar Mantar today! See you there!” Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and detained Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists also announced an alternative gathering at Nangloi Stadium, calling it “Jantar Mantar 2.0”.

Ajinkya Shinde, who took charge of CJP's national organisation after the detention of the three leaders, urged protesters to continue their demonstrations wherever they were stopped. “We call upon every citizen to march towards Jantar Mantar. If your movement is blocked by barricades or police personnel anywhere on the streets, do not stop — start your protest right where you are stopped,” Shinde said during a press conference he addressed later in the day. A protester who had attended the July demonstration said the absence of a common meeting point had made coordination difficult. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi urges youth to keep protesting, vows to defeat Modi govt “Last time, we were stationed at Jantar Mantar and then had to march. This time, there is so much confusion about when and where to come. The only updates we are getting are through tweets and posts,” the protester told PTI, adding that participants would continue their fight.

Opposition attacks Centre over detentions Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the detentions and accused the Narendra Modi government of restricting democratic rights. “Modi government has turned the ‘Mother of Democracy’ into a ‘Muzzled Democracy’!” Kharge said in a post on X. He said the Congress and the united Opposition would continue to oppose the government and defend the Constitution and citizens' fundamental rights. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was in Chennai for a Chhatron Ki Goonj event as well as a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay, urged the youth to continue protesting. In a post on X, he said, “Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you.”

Congress MP Gandhi added that the Opposition would work to defeat the government and those he accused of attacking the Constitution.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticised the security restrictions , describing the situation in Delhi as an “undeclared Emer-GenZ”. He questioned the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, the closure of 45 metro stations and the suspension of internet services in parts of the capital. “The government should provide answers, not lathis; expression, not repression,” Tharoor said in a post on X BJP calls demonstration a 'flop show' The BJP defended the police action and criticised the Opposition over the protest. BJP leader Sambit Patra called the demonstration a “flop show” and described the day's developments as a victory of democracy over “mobocracy”.

“What is happening at Jantar Mantar and what is being shown on TV and across various social media handles does not represent the true story of India. India is peaceful, and India is moving forward with good governance,” Patra said at a press briefing. He accused Gandhi and other Opposition leaders of attempting to create disorder through the protests. The BJP's response came amid criticism from Opposition parties over the detentions and the restrictions imposed around the protest venue. Saturday's demonstration followed a series of protests in the national capital during the week, including a Congress demonstration led by Gandhi. Another protest by the INDIA Opposition bloc is scheduled for Monday.