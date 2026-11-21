India’s wealthy gave 11 per cent more to philanthropy in 2025-26 (FY26), with the number of philanthropists on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List reaching a record 219, up from 192 a year earlier, but only four of the 10 richest Indians on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 — Shiv Nadar & family, Gautam Adani & family, Mukesh Ambani & family and the Poonawallas (Cyrus and Adar) — also featured among the top 10 philanthropists.

The remaining six positions were occupied by donors who did not make the country’s top 10 richest list. These included the Bajaj family, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sudhir and Samir Mehta, Ranjan Pai and Rohini Nilekani (who does not feature on the Rich List at all).

The top 10 philanthropists gave ₹6,572 crore, or almost 57 per cent of the total. Together, the 219 Indians donated ₹11,554 crore between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, an 11 per cent increase from ₹10,380 crore in FY25. The list covers Indians who gave at least ₹5 crore. It includes only those willing to disclose their giving, so the actual number of philanthropists and the total donated could be higher. A donor’s total includes personal giving as well as donations made by companies they own, in proportion to their shareholding. Personal giving still under half Out of the 192, only 42 donors donated from their personal wealth, contributing ₹5,413 crore, making 47 per cent of the total. 53 per cent still came through company Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Only six of the top 10 philanthropists gave majorly from personal wealth, while the other four — Adani, Bajaj, Ambani and Birla — based their giving mostly on CSR.

Nadar leads, Adani surges Shiv Nadar and family retained the top spot for the fifth year, giving ₹2,593 crore, or ₹7.1 crore a day. This was 4 per cent lower than last year, and 93 per cent of it was personal. Arts, culture and heritage took the largest share at ₹1,220 crore. Gautam Adani and family moved up three places to second, with giving up 127 per cent to ₹877 crore from ₹386 crore. The ₹491 crore rise is the largest on the list. The Bajaj family stayed third at ₹632 crore, and Mukesh Ambani and family were fourth at ₹620 crore.

Nandan Nilekani rose to fifth with ₹380 crore, almost all of it personal. He has also donated 10.1 per cent of his wealth since 2019, the highest percentage among anyone in the top 10. Kumar Mangalam Birla and family were sixth at ₹366 crore, with 16 per cent of it coming from personal funds. Cyrus S Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla (₹336 crore) and Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta (₹334 crore) followed. Ranjan Pai and family entered the top 10 philanthropists list at ninth with ₹219 crore, of which 98 per cent came from personal funds. Women philanthropists increase their presence Twenty-nine women feature in the list this year, up from 24 last year. Rohini Nilekani, who ranks tenth with ₹215 crore, is the most generous woman on the list, ahead of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (₹93 crore) and Anu Aga and family (₹78 crore). Rohini Nilekani is the only person on the overall list to have donated almost a 100 per cent in a personal capacity, and has donated ₹1,121 crore since 2019.

The 19 donors who gave ₹100 crore each or more, just 9 per cent of the list, accounted for ₹7,838 crore, or 68 per cent of all donations. At the other end, 80 donors who gave ₹5-10 crore each make up 37 per cent of the list but only 5 per cent of the giving. New donors, new causes There were 45 new entrants, up from 12 last year, and they contributed ₹696 crore. Raamdeo Agrawal (₹120 crore) and Motilal Oswal (₹119 crore) led them, followed by Chandrika and Ranjan Tandon (₹100 crore), whose gift will set up a School of Artificial Intelligence at IIM Ahmedabad.

Self-made donors number 125, or 57 per cent of the list, and account for 65 per cent of the total donations. Education remained the top cause at ₹4,188 crore (share of 36 per cent). Healthcare rose 82 per cent to ₹1,768 crore, and environment and sustainability rose 86 per cent to ₹813 crore. Social development and Skill development saw the fastest growth, at 1,466 per cent and 1,614 per cent respectively. Mumbai has the most philanthropists at 64, but New Delhi leads by value with ₹3,168 crore. The biggest movers The sharpest jump in rank belongs to Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel of KP Group, who climbed 105 places to 48th by giving ₹30 crore, up from ₹7 crore a year earlier. The largest percentage increase was recorded by Irfan Razack, Noaman Razack and Rezwan Razack of Prestige Estates Projects, whose giving rose 425 per cent to ₹42 crore.