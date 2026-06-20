Only one Shiv Sena exists, led by Shinde: Shah's jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a sharp jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of sitting in Congress's lap and trying to turn infiltrators into a vote bank, warning that India is not a dharmshala.

In an apparent reference to the imminent split in Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Shah said that earlier people had to refer to the Shinde-led faction separately, but "now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde".

The Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis as at least six Lok Sabha MPs are believed to have revolted against Thackeray and are likely to cross over to the ruling Shiv Sena.