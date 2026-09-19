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Only way to counter 'bully' is to resist him forcefully: Congress on Trump

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said India must resist Donald Trump after the US President signed a law allowing tariffs of up to 100% on major Russian energy buyers

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
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The Congress on Saturday said the only way to counter a "bully" is to resist him "forcefully", after US President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers like China and India.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this in a post on X after Trump signed the law.

"The only way to counter a bully is to resist him forcefully," he said.

"On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' which authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector, as well as on collaborators with Moscow's defence industry and its so-called "shadow fleet".

The Act also authorises President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The law gives Trump wide discretion over implementation, including which countries face tariffs, the tariff rates imposed, and whether sanctions provisions are waived.

The law comes into effect within 30 days of signing by the President and requires him to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from countries that are the top-five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpCongressUS sanctions

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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