Only way to counter 'bully' is to resist him forcefully: Congress on Trump

The Congress on Saturday said the only way to counter a "bully" is to resist him "forcefully", after US President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers like China and India.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this in a post on X after Trump signed the law.

"The only way to counter a bully is to resist him forcefully," he said.

"On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' which authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said.