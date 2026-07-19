Oppn stages walk out from all-party meet over invitation to rebel TMC MPs

The entire opposition on Sunday staged a symbolic walk out from the all-party meeting convened here ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session to protest against the invitation extended to rebel TMC MPs.

The opposition also protested against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decisions on the rebel TMC lawmakers, allowing them separate seats in the House and merger of the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Opposition decided to walk out of all-party meeting to protest the Speaker's decision on rebel MPs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT)," Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters at Parliament House complex where the meeting is underway.

CPM leader John Brittas said the invitation to rebel TMC MPs to the all-party meet was a "miscarriage of justice". The opposition members returned to the meeting venue after a brief period and participated the proceeding. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had on Saturday invited leader of the breakaway Trinamool Congress (TMC) group Sudip Bandyopadhyay to the customary all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, noting that he and 19 other MPs "have joined the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI)". Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Saturday approved separate seating for the 20 rebel TMC lawmakers, who have claimed to have joined a little-known party, NCPI.