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Congress protests in Parliament over police action on student protesters

Carrying placards and a large banner, the Congress MPs protested in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament

Parliament Protest, Protest
Opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 22, 2026. (PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:27 AM IST
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Congress MPs, led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex on Monday over alleged "police brutality" against student protesters during the agitation on the NEET paper leak issue and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's apology.

Carrying placards and a large banner, the Congress MPs protested in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament. They raised slogans, demanding answers from the home minister over alleged police excesses against protesting students.

The Congress-led opposition is set to keep the pressure on the government in Parliament over the issue, demanding action against those responsible for the assault on students and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Shah, seeking accountability for what he called "barbaric assault" on peacefully protesting students and asking the minister whether he approved the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns.

In his letter, Gandhi said peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy and that it is the government's responsibility to protect protesters and resolve their grievances through dialogue.

"Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," the former Congress chief has said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Rahul GandhiMonsoon session of ParliamentMonsoon sessionOppositionOpposition partiesmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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