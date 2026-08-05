Opposition protests in Parliament, seek Shah's statement on police action

Opposition MPs took out a protest march in Parliament House complex on Wednesday, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police excesses on students, discussion on "misappropriation" of Ram temple donations and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Carrying placards and raising slogans against the government, the Opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also participated in the protest and demanded accountability from the government.

Taking a swipe at Shah, Kharge asked why hasn't he been coming to the House.

"They are disrespecting Parliament. It has been so many days but they don't want to step inside the House. What is the issue in coming to the House and giving a statement?" Kharge told reporters. Are they deaf and dumb, he asked. The MPs carried placards slamming the government and demanded a statement by Shah in both Houses of Parliament on the alleged "atrocities" committed by police and other forces on students during protests over the paper leak issue last month. Several MPs also raised the issue of "misappropriation" of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Many MPs, including those from Jammu and Kashmir, carried placards, demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Wednesday marks the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and J-K being turned into a Union Territory. The MPs raised slogans such as 'chhanda chor, gaddi chor', 'Amit Shah jawaab do' and 'chanda chor kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein'. The MPs also kept donation boxes in front of Makar Dwar steps to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government. Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and "theft" that took place later. Besides Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose and Mahua Moitra, NCP (SP) Supriya Sule, JMM's Mahua Maji, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.