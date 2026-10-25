Our aim is to ensure FTA translates into tangible gains: Anurag Bhushan

At India-EU level, the memorandum of understanding on a Comprehensive Framework for Cooperation on Mobility provides an important basis for strengthening mobility cooperation. The FTA complements these efforts through provisions for the temporary movement of specified categories of professionals in connection with trade in services, subject to the applicable conditions. Talent mobility is an important dimension of our partnership. India’s strong pool of skilled professionals, combined with Sweden’s strengths in research, advanced engineering and innovation, offers considerable scope for collaboration in IT, artificial intelligence, life sciences and the green transition. The Indian community in Sweden, numbering around 90,000 and including skilled professionals, students and researchers, is a vital bridge between the two countries. Its contributions to Sweden’s economy and society have repeatedly been acknowledged and appreciated by the Swedish leadership. The India-Sweden Joint Action Plan 2026-30 provides a bilateral framework for advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including talent, innovation and research, through initiatives such as “Study in Sweden” and “Work in Sweden”. Our objective is to promote orderly, transparent and mutually beneficial mobility, enabling professionals, students and researchers to contribute to innovation and growth in both countries.