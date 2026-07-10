Over 10 million voters of Delhi receive SIR forms; 575,000 digitised

More than 10 million of Delhi's 14.5 million electors have been provided enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while over 575,000 completed forms have been digitised so far, according to official data released on Thursday.

As per the status report issued on July 9, a total of 1,08,39,896 enumeration forms have been distributed, covering 74.70 per cent of the capital's 1,45,10,298 electors.

The number of digitised forms stood at 5,75,478, accounting for 3.97 per cent of the total electorate. The door-to-door enumeration drive began on June 30 and will continue till July 29.

Officials have said the initial priority is to ensure enumeration forms reach every eligible voter, after which collection and digitisation of completed forms will gather pace.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) data, South district recorded the highest number of forms distributed at 11,49,953, followed by East (11,33,009), South East (10,58,999), West (12,17,852) and North East (13,79,173). In percentage terms, South district topped the list with 85.50 per cent of its electors covered, followed by New Delhi (83.47 per cent), West (83.64 per cent), Old Delhi (80.84 per cent) and Central North (79.85 per cent). South West recorded the lowest distribution percentage at 65.54 per cent, followed by South East (68.00 per cent), East (70.66 per cent) and Central (71.51 per cent). In terms of digitisation, South West led with 85,302 forms, followed by Outer North (81,853), West (68,057), South (51,732) and North West (47,029).

Percentage-wise, Outer North recorded the highest digitisation rate at 9.83 per cent, followed by South West (6.41 per cent), Central North (5.09 per cent), West (4.67 per cent) and New Delhi (4.50 per cent). Central district recorded the lowest digitisation rate at 2.11 per cent, followed by East (2.21 per cent), Old Delhi (2.27 per cent) and North East (2.38 per cent). Under the SIR exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) are distributing two copies of the enumeration form to every elector. One copy is retained by the voter as acknowledgement, while the other is submitted to the BLO after being filled.