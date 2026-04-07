Over 30 police injured in Odisha clash over Sijimali bauxite mine road

Violence broke out in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Tuesday after police reportedly opened fire and used force to disperse tribal protesters opposing a road project linked to the proposed Sijimali bauxite mine, leaving more than 50 people, including over 30 security personnel, injured.

Sources said the clash took place in Sagabari village under Kashipur block, where tensions have been simmering over the construction of a 3-km road from Purulang to Sagabari Ghati, intended to facilitate access to the mining site allotted to Vedanta Ltd.

The project has faced sustained resistance from local tribal communities, who allege that the mining activities would threaten their land, forests, water sources and traditional livelihoods in the ecologically sensitive region.

According to officials, the confrontation escalated rapidly after villagers gathered early in the day to block road construction work and raised slogans against the administration and the company. Armed police forces were deployed in the area to thwart any untoward incident following discussions between the district authorities and some local representatives a day earlier. As tensions mounted, security personnel resorted to measures including firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Protesters, however, allegedly retaliated with stones and attacked police using axes, swords and other sharp weapons, triggering a violent face-off. The violence left around 33 police personnel seriously injured and the condition of seven is stated to be critical. Among those injured were the Rayagada sub-divisional police officer, inspectors-in-charge of Kashipur and Andirakancha police stations, and 30 more constables. The injured were initially treated at the Kashipur community health centre before being shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Rayagada. Some of the critically injured were later referred to a medical facility in Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police Swathy S Kumar said the situation took a violent turn during negotiations with protesters, leading to a sudden assault on the police contingent. Additional forces have since been deployed in the area, and the situation is being closely monitored, she said. On the other hand, local activists alleged excesses by the administration. Human rights activist Prafulla Samantray said police cordoned off villages, disrupted electricity supply and used force indiscriminately since Monday. “The district administration forcibly tried to disperse the agitating tribals by resorting to different means, which is not acceptable in a state ruled by a tribal leader. Several men and women were injured in the police action and tear gas shells caused damage to property and livestock. The state government should initiate a dialogue with the locals and listen to their grievances against mining in the area instead of using force,” he said.

After the violence, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting assembly in and around the project site to prevent further escalation. Rayagada Collector Asutosh Kulkarni visited the area to oversee the situation, which remains tense but under control. Deputy Inspector General Kanwal Vishal Singh has also visited the district hospital and reviewed the condition of the injured personnel. The latest clash marks a significant flashpoint in a prolonged conflict over the Sijimali bauxite mining project, which was auctioned in 2023 after Vedanta emerged as the highest bidder. The project is estimated to hold around 311 million tonnes of bauxite reserves and is expected to produce nearly 9 million tonnes annually, primarily to supply the company’s alumina refinery in Lanjigarh in neighbouring Kalahandi district.

The project has also been mired in legal and regulatory challenges for a long time. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had earlier deferred a decision on forest land diversion after its advisory panel flagged concerns over inadequate consideration of local objections. Several petitions related to the project are currently pending before the Orissa High Court. Although prior consent of gram sabhas is mandatory for forest land diversion under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, villages alleged that resolutions at such village committee meetings were fabricated and due process was not followed. The authorities, however, claimed that multiple village councils have approved the project.