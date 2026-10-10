Home / India News / Over 500 detained, 2 cops injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan

Over 500 detained, 2 cops injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan

Around 25-30 protesters allegedly pelted stones at security personnel near Akashwani Bhawan after toppling barricades on Imtiaz Ali Marg, officials said

New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members
New Delhi: Security personnel keep vigil as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members | Image: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Protesters allegedly stone-pelted security personnel at Imtiaz Ali Marg near Akashwani Bhawan after toppling barricades during the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital on Saturday, officials said.

Around noon, 25 to 30 protesters jumped barricades on Imtiaz Ali Marg and stone-pelleted at security personnel, they said, adding that some of them have been detained and two police personnel were injured in the process.

Police have detained about 500 people as protesters attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite authorities denying permission to protest and enforcing strict security measures across the New Delhi district. Several protesters were chased and detained as they tried to regroup at different locations and evade the security cordon.

The protest was scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, but police and paramilitary personnel prevented participants from reaching the designated area, where prohibitory orders are in force. Several protesters were detained from locations including Connaught Place, while many others were sent back.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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