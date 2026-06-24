PAC seeks explanation after Andaman chief secretary skips committee meeting

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament questioned the absence of the Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary at its meeting on Wednesday and decided to seek an explanation.

PAC chairperson K C Venugopal said the official, who was summoned by the panel, had last night intimated that he would not be present at the meeting on Wednesday. "He asked for permission, to which I did not grant permission," he said.

He said the panel would write to the Union Home Secretary to seek an explanation on why the official failed to attend the meeting.

The Committee discussed the CAG audit paras pertaining to the Institute of Medical Sciences at Andaman and Nicobar and the Chandigarh Welfare Board.