Paddy stubble burning falls 26.6% in 7 states; Punjab records most cases

Paddy crop residue burning incidents in seven states fell by 26.63 per cent to 3,316 between September 15 and November 1, according to data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Punjab recorded the highest number of cases at 1,514, followed by Rajasthan (671), Madhya Pradesh (566), Uttar Pradesh (345), Uttarakhand (176), Haryana (42) and Delhi (2).

In Punjab, Amritsar, Firozpur, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Faridkot, Patiala, Barnala and Fazilka reported the maximum number of incidents during the period.

In Rajasthan, cases were concentrated in Baran, Bundi, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.

n Madhya Pradesh, Sheopur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Guna, Datia and Ashoknagar districts recorded more incidents.

The data was generated through satellite remote sensing during Kharif 2026 by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory, under the Division of Agricultural Physics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). Why Farmers Burn Stubble Farmers have only 10-25 days between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat. Burning is the cheapest, fastest and least labour-intensive way to clear fields, especially when machinery for mulching or baling is unavailable or expensive. Mechanised harvesting also leaves behind loose straw and stubble, making manual removal difficult, while delayed wheat sowing can reduce the yield of the next crop. Government Measures The Centre is tackling the problem mainly through its Crop Residue Management scheme. It provides 50 per cent subsidy to individual farmers and 80 per cent financial support to cooperatives, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and entrepreneurs for buying machinery such as Happy Seeders, Super Seeders, balers, mulchers and straw choppers.