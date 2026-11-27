Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border with Pakistan in Punjab on Friday, officials said.

They said the man was shot dead around 2 am in the Pahadpur border post area along the Ujh River in Pathankot.

The intruder was challenged and asked to stop, but he continued moving towards the International Border (IB) and was shot by the BSF troops, the officials said.

The BSF guards the India-Pakistan IB.

Further details are awaited.