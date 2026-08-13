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Home / India News / Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha sine die

Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha sine die

Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha sine die

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:29 AM IST
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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday adjourned the House sine die, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end.
 
The final sitting of the session began with the playing of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other members were present in the House as the National Song was played.
 
Six stanzas of Vande Mataram were played before the proceedings were adjourned sine die. The closure came after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to legislation providing legal protection to the National Song.
 
The Monsoon Session began on July 20 amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Neet-UG examination and protests by students.
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Topics :Lok SabhaMonsoon session of ParliamentParliamentBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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