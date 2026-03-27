Parts of Delhi see light rain, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

Light rain was witnessed in parts of Delhi on Friday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert forecasting light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in many areas during the day.

The IMD said areas in southwest Delhi, parts of west Delhi, central Delhi, Shahdara, east Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi and southeast Delhi are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, and advised residents to remain updated.

It also predicted wind speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour.

According to IMD officials, the ongoing spell of unusual weather in March is linked to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances have been influencing the region since March 15 and are approaching at a lower altitude than usual, impacting weather patterns over Delhi.