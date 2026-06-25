Why passport, Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID do not prove citizenship alone

What proves your citizenship of India? The debate was back in the news after the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that a passport is a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship. Earlier, the Supreme Court observed that Aadhaar is merely a document of identity and not conclusive proof of citizenship. Last year, the Bombay High Court also ruled that possession of an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID or even a passport does not, by itself, establish Indian citizenship in a court of law.

So what exactly proves your citizenship in legal terms? Let’s decode.

Identity proof vs citizenship proof: What’s the difference?

The terms ‘identity proof’ and ‘citizenship proof’ are often used interchangeably. However, they serve different legal purposes.