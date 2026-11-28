Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed support for the proposed delimitation reform, saying it would strengthen democratic representation by giving every state and region an adequate voice in Parliament.

The deputy CM said a stronger democracy is built when every citizen is heard, and every state moves forward with confidence.

"The proposed delimitation reform will strengthen democratic representation by ensuring that every state and region has an adequate voice in Parliament," said Kalyan in a post on X late on Friday.

He said the proposed reform, ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled for November 30, envisaged a 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states while maintaining their existing proportional representation until 2051.

The proposed framework would create more opportunities for representation while protecting the proportional share of southern states, which have made progress in population stabilisation, he said. According to the Deputy CM, the proposal reflected the spirit of cooperative federalism by recognising the contributions and progress of different states while ensuring that their parliamentary representation was protected. He also welcomed the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, saying it would boost their participation in decision-making. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for driving inclusive institutional reforms, Kalyan urged all political parties, elected representatives and other stakeholders to set aside political differences and support the initiative in the larger interest of democracy.