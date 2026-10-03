Peeragarhi interchange to link Delhi Metro's Green, Magenta lines

People travelling between west Delhi neighbourhoods such as Peeragarhi, Peeragarhi Village, Udyog Nagar and Paschim Vihar will get a new Metro interchange at Peeragarhi, linking the Green and Magenta lines and providing a direct connection between the two corridors, a DMRC official said.

The interchange is being developed between the existing Peeragarhi station on the Green Line and the upcoming station on the Magenta Line's Krishna Park Extension-Deepali Chowk section under Phase 4, the official told PTI.

He said the new section is expected to open for passengers by the end of this year.

For commuters, the facility will mean easier transfers between the Green Line, which connects areas along the Inderlok-Kirti Nagar and Brig Hoshiar Singh corridor and the Magenta Line, which links the western parts of the city with the southern and eastern parts through its Botanical Garden-Majlis Park corridor, according to DMRC.

Both the existing and upcoming stations at Peeragarhi are elevated. A 160-metre-long foot overbridge will connect the two sections within the paid area, allowing passengers to change lines without exiting the Metro system, he said. About 90 per cent of the civil structure work at the station has been completed, while architectural finishing work is currently underway, the officials mentioned. The interchange is expected to strengthen connectivity for residents and commuters in several densely populated parts of west Delhi. The upcoming Krishna Park Extension-Deepali Chowk section is part of the Magenta Line expansion being taken up under Phase 4, which is adding new corridors and extending the reach of the Delhi Metro network to more parts of the capital, he said.