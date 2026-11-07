Penguin was 'uneasy' with criticism of govt in my memoir: Sonia Gandhi

Breaking her silence on the censorship row involving her upcoming memoir, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said that publisher Penguin Random House India was "uneasy" with criticism of the government. While she was disappointed that the publisher did not go ahead with the book, she was not surprised.

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) was initially keen to publish the memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", but subsequently said it would not be the Indian publisher.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of the book on November 10, Gandhi said Penguin was "uneasy in general with the criticism of the government".

Gandhi admitted she was disappointed, though not altogether surprised, by Penguin India's decision not to publish the book. She saw it as an attempt to censor her book, The Guardian reported. The controversy began amid reports of differences between the publisher and the author's representatives over editorial changes to the manuscript. Several Congress leaders raised concerns over possible governmental pressure and freedom of expression, with some alleging that Penguin India was under pressure to remove sections relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China's occupation of Indian territory during the Modi regime. Maintaining that there was no external pressure behind its decision not to publish Gandhi's memoir, Penguin India had said there was an impasse over a particular issue during discussions on "Belonging: A Journey of Love".