People in PoK would have wanted to join India if Art 370 had stayed: Omar

Asserting that the historic decision taken by National Conference leaders 80 years ago to accede to India was the "right decision," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday renewed his pitch for the restoration of special status and statehood to the region, terming it essential for upholding the nation's federal structure.

Addressing the main Independence Day function at the Bakshi Stadium here, Abdullah maintained that if Jammu and Kashmir's special position under Article 370 had not been revoked in 2019, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would today be protesting to reunite with Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying tributes to National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and local volunteers who resisted invaders from across the border in 1947, the chief minister said thousands sacrificed their lives to safeguard the territory before the Indian Army arrived.

"When I see the situation across the border and the Line of Control, I realise that our ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (Attackers beware, Kashmiris are prepared) were right. I realise that 80 years ago, the decision (of joining India) our leaders took for us was the right decision," Abdullah said, recalling NC leader Master Abdul Aziz, who was killed in Muzaffarabad while trying to stop the Pakistan army-backed tribal invasion. Expressing concern over the current plight of residents in PoK, Abdullah reiterated that India considers them its own people and highlighted that seats remain reserved for representatives from PoK in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the hope that they will one day occupy them.

"If our situation had not been altered in 2019, the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC would have been protesting to reunite with us," he said and stressed that restoring Jammu and Kashmir's original constitutional guarantees and statehood is vital for renewing the spirit of Indian federalism. Abdullah reassured the people of his government's dedication to serving their interests and achieving the vision of those who sacrificed their lives for the region. He emphasised that honouring the legacy of martyrs means fulfilling their aspirations, including restoring statehood, recovering Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional protections, and ushering in a new era of development.

"To honour that martyrdom, we will realise the dreams they left us as their legacy - whether it is getting back the special status, restoring constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir, regaining statehood, or leading a new era of progress," he added. The chief minister termed democracy and federalism as the two greatest pillars of the nation. "Our country is a union of states. To save and strengthen federalism, we must start with Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever was snatched from us should be returned so that our identity does not just remain in words, but is put into practice," he added.