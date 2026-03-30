Phase one of Census 2027 to have 33 questions for citizens, says govt

The government has notified a set of 33 questions to be asked during the first phase of Census 2027 -- Housing Listing and Housing Operations (HLO) -- a month-long exercise to be conducted between April 1 and September 30 as per schedules finalised by states and Union Territories, a top official said on Monday.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, said, according to a January 22 notification, enumerators will collect details such as building number (municipal or local authority or census number), census house number, and the predominant materials used for the floor, walls, and roof. They will also record the use and condition of the house and assign a household number.

They will also ask about the total number of usual residents in the household, name and sex of the head of the household, whether the head belongs to a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or other category, ownership status of the house, number of dwelling rooms and the number of married couples in the household, he said. Enumerators will also gather information on amenities and assets, including the main source and availability of drinking water, source of lighting, access to and type of latrine, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing and kitchen facilities, LPG/PNG connection, and the primary cooking fuel, Narayan said.

Data on possession of items such as radio, television, internet access, laptop/computer, telephone/mobile/smartphone, bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/moped, and car/jeep/van will also be collected, along with the main cereal consumed and a mobile number for census-related communication, he said. Citizens can also give information through self-enumeration in 16 languages during the 15-day window preceding the start of HLO in their respective state or Union Territory. For instance, in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment, where HLO is scheduled from April 16 to May 15, self-enumeration will be available from April 1 to April 15, he said. To self-enumerate, the head of the household or any family member can register on the official portal -- se.census.gov.in -- using a mobile number and other basic details, select the district, mark the house location on a map, and submit the information at their convenience.