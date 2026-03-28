Pilgrimage turns tragic as 5 die, over 30 hurt in Odisha's Nayagarh

A pilgrimage trip turned tragic after a bus carrying devotees met with a fatal accident in Odisha's Nayagarh district late on Friday night, leaving at least five people, including three women, dead and over 30 injured, many of them critically.

The mishap occurred near Takeraghat under Daspalla police limits when the private bus, ferrying around 60 people from Berhampur in Ganjam to western Odisha districts, lost control at a sharp curve in the treacherous Hanuman Ghati stretch.

Police sources said the driver allegedly attempted to negotiate the turn at high speed, causing the vehicle to ram into a large rock and an electric pole before overturning.

The deceased include the driver and four passengers — Hari Patra, Laxmi Patra, Suprabha Sahu and Sumati Sahu, all reportedly residents of Berhampur. The impact of the crash was severe, flinging several passengers out of the vehicle while trapping many others beneath the mangled bus. How did the rescue operation unfold after the accident? On receiving information, local police from Daspalla and Banigochha, along with fire service personnel, rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Rescue teams used gas cutters to extricate those trapped inside, working through the night amid challenging terrain and darkness. Police said at least 10 passengers were trapped under the wreckage, necessitating a prolonged rescue operation.

The injured were first taken to the Daspalla Community Health Centre and later, 15 critically injured among them were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital after their condition deteriorated. What caused the Odisha pilgrimage bus accident? People travelling in the bus attributed the accident to overspeeding as the primary cause. “The driver took the sharp turn at a very high speed, because of which the bus overturned. Many of us had to escape through broken windows,” said Santosh Pradhan, one of the passengers. The bus embarked on its journey from Berhampur at about 8 pm and the passengers on board were to visit Harishankar, Nrusinghanath, Samaleswari and several other temples before culminating their journey at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

"The bus stopped near a roadside eatery at about 11 pm and we had dinner there. The accident took place sometime between 12.30 am and 1 am. Most of the passengers were awake when the bus overturned. The driver seems to be unaware of the road stretch as he was driving at a high speed instead of controlling it while negotiating the curve," said another eyewitness. Why is the Hanuman Ghati stretch considered accident-prone? The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of negligent driving and lack of strict monitoring of passenger vehicles, turning what was meant to be a spiritual journey into a devastating loss for several families.