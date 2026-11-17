PM arrives in Philippines for ASEAN, East Asia summits; Quad meet planned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday to attend two key regional summits, aiming to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations and discuss regional and global challenges.

Modi will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

A meeting of Quad leaders comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia is planned on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings on Tuesday, with Modi expected to participate.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have arrived in Manila for the ASEAN meetings, while US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

Modi, on Monday, was welcomed at the Manila airport by Robert Joseph 'Jay' Montes de Claro, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines. After arrival at the hotel, Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian community and witnessed traditional song and dance performed by local artists. "Landed in Manila, Philippines a short while ago," the prime minister posted on X. "Very happy to meet the Indian community, which accorded a very warm welcome. It is wonderful to see our diaspora preserve Indian culture and at the same time, work towards bringing our nations closer." Modi also witnessed children from both countries reciting the Purna Kumbha Shloka and other Bollywood and Bhangra performances. A special staging of Ramayana was also organised for the prime minister.

"The programme offered a wonderful glimpse of the deep cultural connections between India and the Philippines," he added. Later in the evening, Modi attended a gala dinner hosted by the Philippine president for visiting leaders and dignitaries attending the ASEAN Summit and related meetings, where he was seen wearing a Barong Tagalog, the formal national attire for Filipino men. India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Modi said on Monday before embarking for Manila. MAHASAGAR, which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, is India's expanded global maritime doctrine.

As the prime minister arrived in Manila, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said his visit "reaffirms India's partnership with ASEAN as a cornerstone to its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision." Modi, in his departure statement, said he looked forward to working with "fellow leaders to build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity." The prime minister further said India's ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations. "The East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges. I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," Modi said.

He expressed confidence that the visit would impart new energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific. Founded in 1967, ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. It has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners. India, as an Indian Ocean country adjoining the important Southeast Asian maritime zone, considers a strong strategic relationship with ASEAN members, both collectively and individually, important for strengthening resilience against rapid geopolitical changes and contributing to peace and stability in Asia.

The year 2026 has been marked as the India-ASEAN Year of Maritime Cooperation, with a series of activities highlighting the close maritime links between the two sides. Maritime cooperation would remain a priority, with India looking to deepen collaboration in maritime domain awareness, coordinated patrolling, combating piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and ensuring good order at sea, the MEA had said in a media briefing in New Delhi on November 12. The theme of this year's ASEAN Summit and related processes is "Navigating the Future", with leaders expected to focus on enhancing collaboration and building resilience to deal with changing regional and global circumstances.