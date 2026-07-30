PM chairs 4th CCS meet on West Asia, orders uninterrupted fertiliser supply

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review challenges posed by the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday directed government departments to take all measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilisers for the ensuing rabi season. The PM also instructed that a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance, and counselling to seafarers and their families be set up. He said that a unified coordinated mechanism be put in place for regular monitoring of all the developments to ensure expeditious implementation of appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of the citizens, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a press release.

Chaired by the PM, this was the CCS’ fourth special meeting on evaluating the challenges that the conflict in West Asia has posed to India’s energy security and also to the safety and security of the country’s seafarers, several of whom have lost their lives. Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan briefed the CCS about the present geopolitical situation. He spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and fertilisers. He said that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified, and the overall stock and supply position of major petroleum products remain adequate.

Somanathan said the availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100 per cent, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products, a government press statement said. Initiatives have also been taken to expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections. The government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, expansion of city gas distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026, Somanathan said. During the meeting, requirements for fertilisers for the ensuing rabi season was assessed and alternative sources discussed. The PM said that all measures should be taken for ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilisers.