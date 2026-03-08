PM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth ₹15,200 cr in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹15,200 crore under the the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan.

The prime minister, accompanied by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, visited GPRA Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and handed over the keys to female allottees. He also interacted with some women labourers.

Spread across key locations such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri, these projects are part of the government's ambitious programme to modernise GPRA colonies and create world-class infrastructure for government employees and administrative offices, according to a statement issued on Friday.